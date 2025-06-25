Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.40. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

