Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,484 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of K stock opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $9,399,243.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,274,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,929,777.93. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $112,416,235. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.