Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,923 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 84.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $434,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,750. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE DGX opened at $179.93 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

