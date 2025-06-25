Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 3,097 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 474,686 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,448,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 326,604 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.