Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 4,129 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Biogen by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $205.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.19.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

