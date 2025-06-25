Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $495,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 165.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 37,287.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 156.40, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $108,842.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,574. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,935 shares of company stock worth $1,100,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

