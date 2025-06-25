Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $523,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,773 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

