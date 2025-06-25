Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $700,000 Position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $989,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,805. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,629. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.87 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

