Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $759,000 Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.05. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,247 shares of company stock worth $3,676,420. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

