Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $775,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 9.7%

DexCom stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $117.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,724 shares of company stock worth $2,157,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

