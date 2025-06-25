Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Huber Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

