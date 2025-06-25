Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in NetApp by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NetApp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,998 shares of company stock worth $3,366,108 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

