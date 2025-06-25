Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.05 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 538,990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,635,000 after buying an additional 505,680 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,208,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,038,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.2%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $372.45 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

