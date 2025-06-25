Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,112,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,923 shares of company stock valued at $646,856 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

