Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.43.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $228.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

