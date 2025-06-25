Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in DraftKings by 44.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,796,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,197 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,665.88. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

