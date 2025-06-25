Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,058 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,519,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 869,175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,038,000 after acquiring an additional 780,616 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
