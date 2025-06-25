Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 16,023 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,247,000 after acquiring an additional 126,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,619,000 after acquiring an additional 552,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

