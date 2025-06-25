Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,081,000 after buying an additional 344,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after buying an additional 1,041,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after buying an additional 771,610 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,214,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,737,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

