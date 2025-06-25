Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ball were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ball by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ball Stock Up 0.6%

BALL stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.