Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Masco were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

