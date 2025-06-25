Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 273 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,105,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,898,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,637,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $118.92 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.65.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

