Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 274 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930,011 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,984,000 after buying an additional 3,278,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

