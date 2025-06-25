Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 286 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.70 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

