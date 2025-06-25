Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 552 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in CF Industries by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 280,535 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

