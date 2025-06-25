Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 631 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,550,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northern Trust by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,493,000 after buying an additional 562,976 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,866,000 after buying an additional 454,956 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,197,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 10,340.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 445,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,959,000 after buying an additional 441,334 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $123.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.