Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 673 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 138.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,220.07. This represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

