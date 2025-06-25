Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

