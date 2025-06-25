Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Coterra Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

