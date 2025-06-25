KeyCorp Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $245.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

DRI stock opened at $221.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.84. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

