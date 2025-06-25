KeyCorp Downgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Sector Weight

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of KBR opened at $47.79 on Monday. KBR has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,951,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 16.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,347,000 after purchasing an additional 683,280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KBR by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,384,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,167,000 after purchasing an additional 451,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KBR by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

