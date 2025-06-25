Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $30.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,062,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $21,774,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.