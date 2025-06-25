Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

