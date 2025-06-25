Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,628 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

