Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 753,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,792,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $101,283.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,722.56. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $252,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,743.60. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,396. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 313.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

