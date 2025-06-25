Kroger (NYSE:KR) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $74.11 and last traded at $73.72, with a volume of 2446107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.97.

The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,793 shares of company stock worth $14,938,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

