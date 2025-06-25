Lake Street Capital Lowers Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $2.00

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Outdoor during the first quarter worth $5,214,000. JB Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Outdoor during the first quarter worth $376,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Outdoor by 611.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 200,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Outdoor during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

