Lake Street Capital Lowers Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target to $11.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 1.0%

SWBI opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

