Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Leidos were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

