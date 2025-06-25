Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.08 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $246.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

