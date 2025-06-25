Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Lowered to “Underweight” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LINE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lineage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Get Lineage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LINE

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $46.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. Lineage has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.38.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In related news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,916.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,318.75. This trade represents a 70.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 159,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,916 shares during the period.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.