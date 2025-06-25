Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,989 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,231,000 after buying an additional 1,871,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,122,000 after buying an additional 610,938 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 583,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,415,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.28. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $185,714.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,706.80. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,159,169.37. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

