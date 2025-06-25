Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $21.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT

Lyft Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,227.65. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,732 shares of company stock valued at $347,159. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $130,434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365,727 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,118 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $110,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.