LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,115,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

