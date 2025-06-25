M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Get M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MURGY

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Trading Up 0.2%

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.71. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 billion. Analysts expect that M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

(Get Free Report

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.