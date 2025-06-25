Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Down 1.0%

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Featured Stories

