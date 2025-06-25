Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $268.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.33. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.