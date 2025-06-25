Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 26th. Analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post earnings of ($2.00) per share and revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 10.6%

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

