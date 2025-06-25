McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $9.25. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 557,456 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $492.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 10.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,184,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,003,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 41.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 729,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 4,309.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 638,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 624,382 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

