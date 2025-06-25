Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. D Boral Capital upgraded Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medicus Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
Medicus Pharma Trading Up 4.7%
Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Velocity Fund Partners, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,248,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,280.52. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicus Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDCX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,710,000.
Medicus Pharma Company Profile
Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.
